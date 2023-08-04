3 enforced changes, 1 back from injury as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Super League clash v Leigh Leopards
Winger Derrell Olpherts is back in contention after a calf injury and illness and teenagers Jack Sinfield - a half-back - and full-back Alfie Edgell have also been drafted into the 21.
Three-quarter Luis Roberts, 18th man against St Helens last week, retains his place, along with full-back Luke Hooley, forward James Donaldson and second-row Leon Ruan, who were not selected for the gameday squad.
Full-back Richie Myler (foot) and winger David Fusitu’a (concussion) have joined Rhinos’ injury list and the hosts are also without stand-off Blake Austin following his move to Castleford Tigers.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell.