3 back, 1 ruled out as Leeds Rhinos squad named for Super League clash v Warrington Wolves
Centre Harry Newman could feature for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury in a home loss to St Helens on May 26.
Winger David Fusitu’a (concussion) and prop Sam Walters (calf strain) are both included after missing the defeat by Leigh Leopards two weeks ago.
Front-rower Justin Sangare suffered a season-ending foot injury in that game and Morgan Gannon - sidelined since the Headingley loss to Saints with ankle damage - will not be risked, despite being close to his return.
Winger Derrell Olpherts and second-row Leon Ruan retain their place in the squad after not featuring against Leigh. Teenage full-back Alfie Edgell drops out from the 21.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan.