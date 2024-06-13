Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two players could return from long-term injury when Leeds Rhinos visit Hull FC on Saturday.

Winger David Fusitu’a has been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for only the second time this season, while prop Tom Holroyd could end a two-month layoff. Fusitu’a missed Leeds’ opening eight games of 2024 because of a knee problem, then suffered similar damage to his other leg in his comeback game against Huddersfield Giants on April 19.

Holroyd has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Rhinos’ home clash with Warringtojn Wolves on April 4. Hooker Andy Ackers and three-quarter Luis Roberts are the two players to drop out from the 21 named for Rhinos’ previous game, against Castleford Tigers two weeks ago.

Winger David Fusitu'a is back in Leeds Rhinos' 21-man squad for the visit to Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu’a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Corey Johnson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood.