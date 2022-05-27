Rovers have held the trophy since last July when they beat York City Knights 41-34 at Wembley, but will face fierce opposition from Leigh Centurions at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The arch-rivals have dominated the Betfred Championship so far this year, dropping just three points between them.

Two of those went to Rovers in a 28-6 home win in February and the only blot on their record is a draw at Batley Bulldogs the following month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Hall lands a conversion during Rovers' win at Wembley last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leigh actually boast a tighter defence, giving them a better points difference, but goal kicker Craig Hall insists belief in Rovers’ camp is strong.

“If you’re not confident going into a game then there’s definitely something wrong,” said the former Wakefield Trinity back, who was man of the match in last year’s final.

“They are a big team and a strong team, but so are we.

“We’re looking forward to it.

Rovers celebrate with the trophy at Wembley last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s going to be a good challenge and a good experience at a new stadium and hopefully we can bring the trophy back.”

The teams are expected to meet again at the end of the year, in the promotion-deciding Million Pound match.

Hall, though, insisted: “That’s then and the cup is this week and that’s what we’re looking forward to.

“We just want to win the game, which is a final at an amazing stadium.

“As it stands, we’re one and two in the league and are in form, but there’s a couple of teams below us who will put their names forward come the end of the year.

“We’re not even thinking about the Million Pound game; we’re just thinking about this game, then we’ve got a few fixtures close together so we need to get straight back into league form.”

Featherstone Rovers: from Pickersgill, Briscoe, Leilua, Hall, Gale, Kopczak, Lockwood, Ferres, Sene-Lefao, Bussey, Wildie, Davies, Moors, Hellewell, M Smith, Cooper, Cuthbertson, Jacks, Kheirallah, Ford, Hepi.

Leigh Centurions: from Aekins, Brand, Macdonald, Reynolds, Mellor, Sidlow, A Smith, Ioane, Wardle, Stone, Amone, Hingano, Chamberlain, Jones, Asiata, Roberts, Ipape, Inu, O’Donnell, Nakubuwai, Ferguson.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).