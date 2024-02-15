Josh Parle, a player with Milford Amateur Rugby League Football Club, who died in December. Picture by Milford ARLFC.

Milford Amateur Rugby League Club were left shocked when Josh Parle, who was in his early 30s, passed away on December 23. A 100-mile sponsored walk to support Josh's girlfriend Emma and son Charlie will begin on Friday, with £17,000 having already been donated via on online charity page.

Rival clubs in Leeds are involved in the effort and a memorial match will be held at Leeds Rhinos’ training base in Kirkstall, where Milford play home games, after the walk ends on Sunday. Milford member Dave Bray has organised this week’s three-day trek.

He said: “We’re meeting at Crossfields Amateur Rugby League Club in Warrington at 5.30am on Friday and heading across to Rochdale, doing between 40-45 miles and 14-15 hours on foot. On Saturday we’ll meet at Hampton By the Hilton in Rochdale - where we’re staying - and set off at 6am to walk across the Pennines to Leeds. We are heading to the Village Hotel in Morley, covering approximately 35 miles and hoping to land there at 6-7pm.”

He added: “Sunday is a slightly later set off at 7am and we have approximately 50 people who haven't done the previous two days meeting us at the Village Hotel. They’ll all be dressed in the same sponsored tee-shirts so it should be great. That day we are going to Hunslet ARLFC, then to East Leeds ARLFC and then across to Stanningley ARLFC. From there we will be meeting the rest of the final crew at the Halfway house pub at approximately 1-30-2pm and heading back home.”

The final, 20-25-mile, leg will be the most emotional, Bray predicted. He said: “Josh's girlfriend Emma and son Charlie will be waiting at the Halfway House and will set off towards the club with us. Our last stop is the Acorn Pub on Leeds and Bradford Road where Sharon the landlady has various things planned for us and money raised. After leaving the Acorn we will pass by Josh's ‘Nanna Silv's’ house as she's not well enough to come out and meet us. Seeing us all walking past will make her day, I’m sure. All the rugby clubs are doing fundraising for us in many different ways and we are going to collect the money each time we arrive. The Halfway House are doing their bit by raising more than £1,000 themselves.”

A memorial game between Milford and Dodworth Miners is due to kick-off at 2.30pm on Sunday. Bray said: Once we arrive en-mase, the game will stop and we will be welcomed onto the pitch by both teams and we will then have a huge picture together.”

Parle, a scrum-half, began playing for Milford aged six and progressed through the junior ranks into the first team. He was also a former student international and had a spell at Castleford Tigers.