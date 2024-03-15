10-year-old triplets to make Headingley history during Leeds Rhinos v St Helens Super League showdown

Three Leeds Rhinos supporting brothers will celebrate their 10th birthday in style tonight (Friday) during the big Super League clash with St Helens.
By Peter Smith
Published 15th Mar 2024, 11:28 GMT
Leo, Harrison and Xander Oliver, who reached the milestone yesterday, will play for Guiseley Rangers in a half-time game on the AMT Headingley pitch. It is believed to be the first time triplets have played together at the stadium.

The trio live in Pool in Wharfedale and attend Otley All Saints Primary School. Proud mum Rose Oliver said: “They have played for Guiseley Rangers since 2020, it’s an amazing club and we’re very grateful for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.”

Triplets Harrison, Leo and Xander Oliver who will celebrate their 10th birthday by playing together for Guiseley Rangers on the Headingley pitch at half-time of Leeds Rhinos' Super League clash with St Helens. Picture by Rose Oliver.Triplets Harrison, Leo and Xander Oliver who will celebrate their 10th birthday by playing together for Guiseley Rangers on the Headingley pitch at half-time of Leeds Rhinos' Super League clash with St Helens. Picture by Rose Oliver.
Triplets Harrison, Leo and Xander Oliver who will celebrate their 10th birthday by playing together for Guiseley Rangers on the Headingley pitch at half-time of Leeds Rhinos' Super League clash with St Helens. Picture by Rose Oliver.
The siblings are keen Rhinos fans and will be looking to replicate their heroes when they take to the pitch this evening. Rose added: “Leo is a back; he really likes Justin Sangare, but he also appreciates those moments of skill from any player and those moments are what he brings to the game.

“Harrison is a forward, he likes Rhyse Martin for his kicks and Cameron Smith for his control. Ultimately Harrison is our power house and is an amazing tackler. Xander is a back and he likes anyone fast. He’s our speed man and looks for the full pitch run.”

