MATT BARRON says he was pleased to see fellow import Noah McMullin get the recognition he deserved during Leeds Knights’ second successive Championship-winning season.

Little was known about either player when they came in as two of the three new imports signed by head coach Ryan Aldridge ahead of the 2023-24 NIHL National campaign.

The pair won junior honours back home in Nova Scotia, Canada, when playing alongside one another for the Yarmouth Mariners in 2019.

And the duo showed their winning mentality again when helping the Knights retain their regular season league crown in March, just coming up short from a repeat double when losing to Peterborough in the play-off final.

KEY MAN: Leeds Knights' defenceman, Noah McMullin. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

Often in hockey, it tends to be the forwards and goaltenders who gain the most plaudits but the impact of McMullin (pictured) on the team around him was something universally recognised, must to the delight of his friend Barron.

“Knowing him as well as I do, you want it to work out for both of you with us both coming over and that is exactly how it worked,” said Barron.

“It was great to see him get the recognition because in years’ past when I’ve played with him, he might have not always got that even though he was just as good.