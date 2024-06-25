Why Leeds Knights' Noah McMullin is fully deserving of recognition for his contribution
Little was known about either player when they came in as two of the three new imports signed by head coach Ryan Aldridge ahead of the 2023-24 NIHL National campaign.
The pair won junior honours back home in Nova Scotia, Canada, when playing alongside one another for the Yarmouth Mariners in 2019.
And the duo showed their winning mentality again when helping the Knights retain their regular season league crown in March, just coming up short from a repeat double when losing to Peterborough in the play-off final.
Often in hockey, it tends to be the forwards and goaltenders who gain the most plaudits but the impact of McMullin (pictured) on the team around him was something universally recognised, must to the delight of his friend Barron.
“Knowing him as well as I do, you want it to work out for both of you with us both coming over and that is exactly how it worked,” said Barron.
“It was great to see him get the recognition because in years’ past when I’ve played with him, he might have not always got that even though he was just as good.
“It was nice to see people notice what he brings to our team and how good a player he is.”