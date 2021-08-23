Paralympian Kadeena Cox is set to compete in both athetics and cycling events at this year's Games.

Kadeena Cox was one of the late additions to the British team for the Paralympics being held in Tokyo, specialising in the T38 sprint events and para-cycling events.

The parasport athlete has previously competed in the 2016 Olympics held in Rio and won one bronze and two gold medals at the Games, becoming the first British Paralympian to achieve two gold medals from two different events since 1984.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Leeds, the 30-year-old athlete attended Wetherby High School before leaving the city to study physiotherapy at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Cox had been competing as an able-bodied athlete until recent years, frequently participating in 100m and 200m events such as the BUCS Championships and the Northern Athletics Championships.

In May 2014 she was rushed to hospital after displaying symptoms of having suffered a stroke, however after extensive testing she was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Desperate to compete at the Rio games after her diagnosis, Cox acquired the classification as both a T37 track and field athlete to continue her athletic career.

In more recent years, Cox has featured as a celebrity guest in challenge-type shows including Celebrity Mastermind, The Jump and The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

This year the Paralympian took on the challenge of competing in Celebrity Masterchef- hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Olympian Greg Rutherford, who won the competition in 2018.

Speaking of the Leeds athletes competing in the Games, Leeds City Council's Salma Arif said:

“We are extremely fortunate and proud to have some truly wonderful Paralympians representing the city in Tokyo, who over many years have worked incredibly hard and shown such amazing determination and talent.

We wish them the very best of luck competing on one of the world’s greatest and most iconic sporting stages.”

You can watch Kadeena Cox compete in the Games from 28 August, competing in the T38 sprint events, and from 25 August for the para-cycling events.

See the full schedule for the Games here.