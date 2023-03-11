Howlett’s goals helped Leeds establish a 5-1 lead early in the third period at home to Hull, but the visitors came storming back through goals from Andrej Themar and Emil Svec (2) to make it a one-goal game and ensure a nervy final 10 minutes for the hosts.

The points were eventually made safe through a Matt Haywood empty-net strike with just 22 seconds remaining, but the match-winning performance had come earlier in the evening from the prolific Howlett, who has now scored 48 points in 23 league games, including 19 goals, since making the switch from the Elite League’s Dundee Stars shortly before Christmas.

JOB DONE: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge admitted his team weren't at their best against Hull Seahawks but - most importantly - got the two points required. Picture courtesy of John Victor

"He was the difference maker in tonight’s game,” said Aldridge. “He’s been outstanding for us. When he came in, he certainly didn’t have a slow start but I think he just wanted to take time to figure the league out.

"And now he’s figured the league out and he knows where he can go and what he can do and he’s been outstanding for us every night.”

While not happy with his team’s overall performance on the night, Aldridge knows it is all about the points at this stage of the season, the 6-4 victory over Hull taking them six clear of second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning with just eight games remaining.

"I don’t think that was our best game, we got up to 5-1 and changed the way we played,” added Aldridge. “But we did enough to win the game and we got the points.

"We maybe think it’s going to be an easy ride, I don’t know, maybe it’s human nature to play down a little bit.

"But Hull are a tough team to play against, there’s no doubt about that. They are smart, they know where they are good and they take advantage of that but, hopefully we’ll rise again tomorrow like we did last week.”

Leeds now spend the rest of the weekend on the road, heading to fifth-placed Swindon Wildcats on Saturday night before visiting second-bottom Bees IHC 24 hours later.

Elsewhere, Hull return to East Yorkshire to play host to Raiders IHC (face-off 5.30pm) to complete their weekend.

Sheffield Steeldogs head down to Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday before returning home to play host to Milton Keynes, who will be fresh from taking on Peterborough Phantoms on home ice on Saturday.