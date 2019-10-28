Tickets on sale for Leeds Chiefs games in Blackburn and Widnes

Leeds Chiefs, in action during last Friday's win at Sheffield steeldogs. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

While the NIHL National outfit awaits the completion of its new rink at Elland Road, they will have to play their first home matches across the Pennines, three of them in Blackburn, with another staged in Widnes.

The first game is this Sunday against Sheffield Steeldogs, with tickets priced between £6-12 with concessions on tickets for a family of four.

The club are also offering discounted travel, with some seats available on the team bus for all four games, at a cost of £15 per game.

COME ON DOWN: Sam Zajac is hoping as many Leeds Chiefs' as possible can make it across to the 'home' games staged in Blackburn and Widnes. Picture: Chris Stratford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously, we can’t wait to get going in our own rink at Elland Road but, for now, we want to try and build up that home support as much as we can during November over in Blackburn and Widnes,” said Zajac.

“We’d love as many people as possible to come to these games over the next month as I’m convinced it will give us that extra advantage on the ice against visiting teams, which could prove a crucial factor between winning and losing.

“We feel as if we’re building something special in Leeds and we need to keep the momentum going.

“That will be helped enormously by fans turning out in force to support us over these next few weeks and then we can build towards a great opening night at Elland Road.”