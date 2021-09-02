Mauricio Lara promises 'all-out war' against Josh Warrington

The Mexican produced a stunning knockout victory when the pair met behind closed doors in February in what was one of the biggest upsets in British boxing history.

Lara admits that his win over the previously-undefeated Warrington came as a “big surprise” but that he always had the belief he could beat one of the featherweight division’s leading competitors.

“It was a big surprise but I believed in myself greatly,” said Lara.

“I have looked back and I know I made several errors during the fight, I did some great things as well, but we have been polishing those errors.

“On Saturday, you will see a very different Mauricio Lara - a better Mauricio Lara. It is going to be an all-out war. I hope he is ready.”

Lara cut a calm figure on Thursday as he attended the pre-fight press conference. The 23-year-old has won 23 of his 25 professional fights and is confident he can produce another upset at Headingley.

He said: “I go into this fight very calm, very level headed and I don’t feel I have to do anything extra special. We are close to being a success at world level.”

FOCUSED: Josh Warrington's opponent, Mauricio Lara. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Mexican is confident of another knockout, adding: “I have prepared for the 12 rounds but I assure you, it won’t go the distance.”