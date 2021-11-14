Leeds Tykes edged out but gain two valuable bonus points

Leeds Tykes' Andrew Lawson, with ball, scored a hat-trick at Caldy. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Full-back Andrew Lawson got the Yorkshire side off to a great start with two tries in the first four minutes, but neither were converted and the Cheshire side soon opened their account.

Second row Tom Sanders crashed over on eight minutes and Ben Jones converted, and when No 8 Josiah Dickinson touched down on the half hour Mark Jones again added on the extras to put Caldy 14-10 ahead.

Leeds narrowed the gap to one point on 39 minutes with centre Charlie Venables kicking a penalty, and when replacement Connor Lloyd scored the Tykes’ third try on 45 minutes they were 18-14 ahead.

However, that lead lasted just five minutes with prop John Parker going over on 50 minutes to make it 19-18, and when replacement Nick Royle added their fourth try on 64 minutes, Jones converting, the Cheshire side were 26-18 up.

Lawson completed his hat-trick on 73 minutes to close the gap to 26-23, but again the conversion was missed.

Royle added his second for Caldy on 75 minutes to leave Leeds shy of a losing bonus point, but when winger Harry Jukes went over on 79 minutes they closed to 31-28 to ensure they left with two points.

But the poor kicking performance and five missed conversions proved key to Leeds’ downfall.

Leading 33-5 shortly before the break, Harrogate survived a second-half fightback from hosts Tynedale to record a 38-31 away win in National Two (North).

Left winger Will Yates and right winger Harry Barnard both dashed in for early tries, scrum-half Kit Keith converting both for a 14-0 lead with just five minutes on the clock.

Tynedale pulled one back, but the Yorkshire side continued to find ways through the home defence and hooker Steven Maycock, second row Fraser Kitching and Yates again added further tries, with Keith converting two to put the scoreboard on 33-5.