Leeds Triathlon 2019: race route, event schedule and competitors to watch

This weekend (8 and 9 June) will see the finest triathletes in the world battle it out in the Leeds leg of the of the ITU World Triathlon Series, which is returning to the city for the fourth successive year.

The three course event, which kicks off in Roundhay Park, will see the top male and female triathletes swim, bike and run their way across the city on Sunday 9 June, finishing in front of the Civic Hall.

Amateur triathletes can also get involved on Saturday 8 June, competing in a range of distances.

What is the elite race route?

The elite race will kick off in Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park, where athletes will swim two laps of the 15000m course, before a swift transition onto the bike.

The 40km bike leg will see athletes cycle from Roundhay Park into the heart of Leeds, where they will complete seven laps around the city centre loop.

Leeds' own Alistair and Jonny Brownlee will both be taking part in this year's event

Following the 40km ride, athletes will make a transition into their running shoes in Millennium Square and head off on a 10km run, consisting of four laps around The Headrow.

The finish will take place in front of the Civic Hall in Millennium Square.

Race schedule

Saturday 8 June:

World Champion Vicky Holland, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Leeds local Jessica Learmonth will be competing in the elite women's race

- 6:30am - Registration (GO TRI, TriStar and Youth and Junior)

- 8am - TriStar waves start

- 9am - GO TRI waves start

- 10:30am - Youth waves start

- 11:25am - Junior waves start

- 1:30pm - 2:30pm - Elite Swim Familiarisation

- 2pm - Age Group Registration and Transition opens

- 2:30pm - 4pm - Age-Group Swim Familiarisation

Sunday 9 June:

- 5:30am - Priority Registration (until 10:30am)

- 7am - British Age Group Standard Distance Championship waves start (Male)

- 7:45am - Open Standard Distance waves start (Male)

- 8:05am - British Age Group Standard Distance Championship waves start (Female)

- 8:30am - Open Standard Distance (Female) and Relays waves start

- 9am - Open Sprint Distance waves start (Male)

- 9:15am - This Girl Can Sprint Distance waves start

- 9:20am - Open Sprint Distance (Mixed) and Relays waves start

- 1:06pm - Elite Women race start

- 3:20pm - Elite Women Medal Ceremony

- 3:51pm - Elite Men race start

- 5:50pm - Elite Men Medal Ceremony

Who are the athletes to watch?

Leeds' own Alistair and Jonny Brownlee will both be taking part in this year's event, and will be hoping for a repeat performance of their one-two victory in 2016 and 2017.

But the elite men's event also has the likes of five time World Champion, Javier Gomez, 2018 Commonwealth Games Champion, Henri Schoeman, and the current ITU World Triathlon Series leader, Vincent Luis, in the running.

The elite women's event features a strong representation from Great Britain, including Leeds local Jessica Learmonth, World Champion Vicky Holland, and rising star Georgia Taylor-Brown.

The British women will be hoping to stop the current ITU World Triathlon Series leader, Katie Zaferes, from claiming her fourth successive win in the series so far.

