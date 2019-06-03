Leeds Triathlon 2019: here is the full list of road closures for the event

The finest triathletes in the world descend on Leeds this weekend for the fourth successive year as part of the ITU World Triathlon Series.

The gruelling three-course event will see athletes swim, bike and run their way from Roundhay Park to the city centre, with the finish taking place in front of the Civic Hall.

A number of roads around Leeds will be closed for the AJ Bell World Triathlon Leeds on 8 and 9 June

The top male and female elite triathletes will compete on Sunday (9 June), with Leeds’ own Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, and Jessica Learmonth among those taking part.

Amateur triathletes will also have a chance to tackle the course on Saturday (8 June), meaning a number of major roads across the city will be closed this weekend for the sporting event.

The road closures will cause disruption for commuters around Roundhay, Oakwood, Harehills, Moortown, Meanwood, Headingley, Burley and the city centre.

The full list of Leeds road closures for Leeds Triathlon 2019

Here are all the roads that will be closed for the AJ Bell World Triathlon Leeds this weekend and the timings you need to know.

Wednesday 5 June

- Rossington Street – there will be short term closures to allow large vehicles to be put into place

Saturday 8 June

5am to 1.30pm:

- Princes Avenue

- Park Avenue

- West Avenue

6.50am to 7.30am:

- The Headrow

- Eastgate

- Westgate

- Park Row

- Greek Street

- East Parade

- Park Square East

- St Paul’s Street

- Central Street

- Park Place

- Queen Street

- Park Square West

- Calverley Street

- Cookridge Street

- Rossington Street

Sunday 9 June

Midnight to 10pm:

- The Headrow

- Eastgate

- Westgate

- Park Row

- Greek Street

- East Parade

- Park Square East

- St Paul’s Street

- Central Street

- Park Place

- Queen Street

- Park Square West

- Calverley Street

- Cookridge Street

- Rossington Street

4am to 6pm:

- Mansion Lane

- Street Lane

- Stonegate Road

- Meanwood Road

- Grove Lane

- Shaw Lane

4am to 12pm:

- Scott Hall Road, from Street Lane to Stainbeck Lane

5am to 1.30pm:

- Princes Avenue

- Lidgett Park Road

- Old Park Road

- Gledhow Lane

- Thorn Lane

- Gledhow Wood Road

- Roundhay Road (Northbound Carriageway)

- Roseville Road (Northbound Carriageway)

- Regent Street (Northbound Carriageway)

- Gower Street

- Bridge Street

- Lady Lane

- Vicar Lane

11am to 6pm:

- Shaw Lane

- Otley Road

- North Lane

- Cardigan Road

- Burley Road

- Burley Street