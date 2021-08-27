Leeds Paralympian Kadeena Cox smashes world record as she wins gold in time trial

Multi-sport athlete Cox, who won gold in cycling and athletics at Rio 2016, crossed the line in 34.812, which was reduced to a real time of 34.433 due to her being in the lower of the two classifications.

Canadian Kate O’Brien – a fellow C4 rider, who held the previous global best – finished just over a second slower at the Izu Velodrome.

“I tried not to cry on the podium, I tried to enjoy this moment. I did enjoy Rio but was trying to go well that I didn’t really, it’s a bit overwhelming,” Cox told Channel 4.

Kadeena Cox celebrates winning Gold in the Women's C4-5 500m Time Trial at Izu Velodrome during day three of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan

I got a lot of messages from my family before. My grandad has been in and out of hospital, and this one is for him. I just love him.”

Asked if she had a message for anyone watching at home, Cox added: “Do everything you want to do. If you don’t see someone, you don’t think you can be it. People can see me and go on and do better than me.”

Born in Leeds, the 30-year-old athlete attended Wetherby High School before leaving the city to study physiotherapy at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Cox had been competing as an able-bodied athlete until recent years, frequently participating in 100m and 200m events such as the BUCS Championships and the Northern Athletics Championships.

In May 2014 she was rushed to hospital after displaying symptoms of having suffered a stroke, however after extensive testing she was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Desperate to compete at the Rio games after her diagnosis, Cox acquired the classification as both a T37 track and field athlete to continue her athletic career.

In more recent years, Cox has featured as a celebrity guest in challenge-type shows including Celebrity Mastermind, The Jump and The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

This year the Paralympian took on the challenge of competing in Celebrity Masterchef- hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Olympian Greg Rutherford, who won the competition in 2018.