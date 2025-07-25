DARAGH SPAWFORTH says moving full-time to Leeds Knights is the “perfect place” for his development.

Both Wakefield-born Spawforth and fellow 16-year-old forward Danny Harrison, from Leeds, have been added to the Knights’ 2025-26 roster on two-way agreements that will see them play and train with the NIHL National champions and Leeds Knights 2.

After coming through the junior ranks at Bradford Bulldogs alongside Harrison, Spawforth launched his senior career in impressive fashion at Blackburn Hawks in NIHL North One last season.

He posted 44 points - including 27 goals - in 44 appearances, while also scoring nine goals and three assists in six NIHL North Two games for Bradford. He also made four NIHL National appearances for the Knights.

ON THE UP: Daragh Spawforth in action for Leeds last season. Picture: RO Photography/Knights Media.

"I think Leeds is the perfect place for me to be at this point in my career,” said Spawforth, who has represented Great Britain at both Under-18 and Under-16 level.

“Being on a two-way with Knights 2 will allow me to be training five times a week which is perfect for my development.

"I have been working hard on and off the ice during the summer to improve my game ready for when we get back on the ice for pre season.

"Ryan has built a fantastic team over the summer, especially with the addition of three new imports and keeping a lot of the core players.

BACK FOR MORE: Young forward Danny Harrison hopes to build on the senior experiences he gained with Leeds Knights last season. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

"That is going to be hugely beneficial for the young prospects like myself, as we’ll be able to learn from them and build our game into being solid hockey players.”

Harrison, who has played two tournaments at Under-16 level for GB, said he is hoping to build on the introduction to senior hockey he enjoyed in the second tier last time out.

“Getting the chance to make my senior debut with Leeds was more than I could ever expected at the start of the season,” said Harrison, who made 12 NIHL National appearances while posting one goal and five assists in seven games for Knights 2.

"I feel like I developed a lot as a player just by being around the team towards the end of the season, particularly given the experience around me in the locker room.

“Being on a two-way this season will enable me to train all week and help me develop all aspects of my game.

“I know it’s going to be tough this season, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”