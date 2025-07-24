RYAN ALDRIDGE says he intends to make the most of the “exceptional” young talent at his disposal to help ensure Leeds Knights maintain their successful streak in NIHL National.

The Knights’ head coach has added two more youngsters to his line-up for the 2025-26 NIHL National campaign by signing forwards Daragh Spawforth and Danny Harrison.

Both players - who have come through the Bradford Bulldogs junior system - cut their second-tier teeth with the Knights towards the end of last season with a handful of appearances and are expected to build on that from September onwards.

Like fellow 16-year-olds - forward Edgars Vengis and defenceman Jonas Bennett, who were announced last month by the Knights - a key part of Spawforth and Harrison’s development will be the two-way element to their signing, which will see them train and ice with Leeds Knights 2.

PLANNING AHEAD: Leeds Knights' forwards Daragh Spawforth (left), Edgars Vengis (centre) and Danny Harrison. Picture submitted.

Their addition looks to conclude Aldridge’s business for the summer, coming two days after Canadian forward Liam Peyton was announced as the team’s fourth and final import.

Ever since Aldridge was lured north from Swindon by Knights’ owner Steve Nell, a focal point of his tenure has been the desire to bring young talent through, preferably local.

Vengis and Bennett are the first to break through from the Leeds Junior Knights system, while the addition of Spawforth and Harrison shows there is also a pathway for talent to make the step up from elsewhere in the region.

“We want local players in our team, there’s no doubt about that and it’s something I spoke to Steve about when I first came up here,” said Aldridge.

STEPPING UP: Forward Danny Harrison, 16, is back with Leeds Knights on a two-way agreement with Knights 2 in NIHL North One. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“And I think I’m very, very lucky to be in the situation to have a handful of young guys that are all going to bring something different to the organisation.

“I think I’m in a very privileged position to have this exceptional pool of talent and I intend to make the most of it to help us to continue being successful.”

Spawforth, who has played for Great Britain at Under-16 and Under-18 level made the step up into senior hockey in NIHL North One at Blackburn Hawks last season, posting 44 points - including 27 goals - from just 44 appearances. He also scored nine goals and three assists in just six games in NIHL North Two for Bradford.

“The year Daragh had with Blackburn will have done him the world of good,” said Aldridge, of a player who iced four times in NIHL National last season. “To come straight out of junior hockey into that league and to produce what he did is pretty special.

YOUNG HOPE: Leeds Knights' Daragh Spawforth. Picture: RO Photography/Knights Media.

“He’s a proven goalscorer and he’s had an incredible start to his senior hockey career. We believe he has got a ton of potential and we want to help him realise that.”

Harrison, with two tournaments for GB Under-16s behind him, made his Knights debut in the 6-0 win at Sheffield Steeldogs in February, just two weeks after turning 16, and went on to make 12 appearances.

He also made seven appearances for Knights 2, posting one goal and five assists.

“He is a very talented young man,” added Aldridge. “He can score goals, sees the game very well and can make the pass.

ON THE UP: Daragh Spawforth and Danny Harrison have come through the junior ranks at Bradford Bulldogs. Picture: Bulldogs IHC.

“The minute he turned 16, we knew we wanted to get him in the line-up. Last season was about him coming in, learning the ropes and being around the team and that environment.

“The next year or so is going to be big for his development but, again, he is somebody who we believe can and will do it. We’re keen to invest in him and he has to invest in us.”