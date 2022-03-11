But while they do without one of their top six forwards, the Knights look set to be boosted at the other end with defenceman Ross Kennedy set to return.

The 24-year-old missed last weekend’s encounters with former club Telford Tigers and Raiders IHC after taking a puck to the fce in the 8-5 win over Swindon Wildcats the previous weekend.

But Kennedy was on the ice for both of this week’s practice sessions at Elland Road and is expected to ice in tonight’s clash at Milton Keynes.

Harry Gulliver (centre) is set to miss a second successive weekend for Leeds Knights as he gets ice time in the Elite League with parent club Manchester Storm. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Forward Cole Shudra and defenceman Ben Solder will also be in the line-up, while Sheffield Steelers continue to have first say on Brandon Whistle.

Aldridge admitted having Gulliver missing for a second successive weekend - he also spent last week in the Elite League with parent club Manchester Storm - was a blow, but was pleased to be able to welcome back Kennedy to the fold.

“We’re not having Harry again this weekend which is obviously a massive loss for us,” said Aldridge ahead of Friday night’s practice session at Elland Road. “We do miss him majorly because he brings a lot of energy and buzz to the team and is a top six forward for us.

“Ross (Kennedy) has been skating this week and we’ll see how he feels on the day of the first game against Lightning, but I’m pretty sure he’ll be playing.”

BACK IN THE FRAME: Defenceman Ross Kennedy looks set to return for Leeds Knights to face Milton Keynes Lightning after missing last weekend Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

The last time the two teams met came on another double-header weekend, the Knights emerging with four points after following up a 4-2 road win with an emphatic 8-2 triumph on home ice.

Aldridge expects a tough 120 minutes of hockey against a team he considers to be one of the most talented in the league.

“They are in second place and obviously want to make sure they stay there,” said Aldridge.

“They are a very deep and talented team so they are probably going to want some revenge from last time we played, so we know it’s going to be a tough couple of days.”

Ryan Aldridge - head coach of Leeds Knights Picture Bruce Rollinson

“And our team is a little bit different to the last time we played them, so that’ll be a factor, too.”

The opportunity to go second in the standings - which would require four points for the Knights with other results going their way - is not something Aldridge is focussed on too much, he insists.

“I’m sure it (going second) might be a motivation for some people but, for me, it is about heading into the playoffs with good momentum,” added Aldridge. “We need to keep that momentum going while Harry’s not in the line-up and make sure we still have it for whenever he does get back with us.