Leeds Knights: Fans Jury looks ahead to Milton Keynes double-header

PLAYOFF PUSH: Leeds Knights moved back into the top four with a 3-1 win at Raiders IHC Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Have a read through their contributions and see if you agree or not.

Nick Jackson, Leeds: So the weekend didn’t go too badly really.

A great game against the Tigers (despite the loss) on Saturday and a fantastic win on Sunday away to Raiders.

Leeds Knights goalie Sam Gospel proved tough for Raiders to get past on Sunday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

We really needed those points on the board to stay in the playoff places.

Saturday was great, we’re selling lots of tickets now and creating a great atmosphere, the Knights are going to keep getting stronger.

We started so well, though I missed the first goal to nip to the toilet! We looked strong and far from second-best for most of the first period.

Kieran Brown was in among the point again for Leeds Knights at the weekend, scoring three goals in two games Picture: Bruce Rollinson

However, the Tigers showed why they are top of the league – clinical in their finishing, strong in defence and Brad Day calm in goal. Nothing phased them.

Our young lads can learn from them and, if they do, we’ll be the ones at the top of the league!

Sunday was an excellent two points on the road and now I’m really looking forward to next weekend. A Milton Keynes Lightning double-header – away on Saturday and at home on Sunday – will be a great weekend.

Hopefully, I’ll see you all on Sunday at the game. If you do, come buy a 50/50 ticket off me. I’ll be the one with the noisy shouty child!

Johnathan Greenwood, Halifax: The battle for ultimate White Rose bragging rights is really heating up with Leeds and Sheffield locked on 46 points each.

Just three points separate second from fifth with a month of the regular season remaining.

The Steeldogs left Swindon 6-4 victors in their only game of the weekend which meant a road win against the Raiders was the order of the day on Sunday. And the Knights responded. Sam Gospel providing a wall for all-but-one of the home side’s 36 shots in a 3-1 win.

The deadly duo of Brown and Barnes once again provided a scoring edge – Barnes hooking up with his lineman to put Leeds ahead early in the second.

This was the first of three goals in a seven-minute spell and Tommy Huggett levelled in front of the net at 26:04 for the Raiders.

Leeds’ deadly No 12 then restored the lead just before the midpoint and, despite a resilient Raiders effort, was able to seal things with the seconds ticking away thanks to an empty net goal.

Defeat to Telford on Saturday night put paid to any outside chance Leeds had on the title and this felt like a big two points in regard to other endeavours.

A double-header against second-placed Milton Keynes is the assignment for the Knights this week and it could have a big say in how things shake up in the West Yorkshire rivalry as the Steeldogs face play-off hopefuls Bees and Raiders on consecutive days, no doubt looking for a perfect weekend.

An 8-2 win last time round proves the Knights have it within them to see off their opponents and keep pace. but will Lightning strike twice?

Jim Piper, Manchester: A confident, well-drilled performance by the league leaders Telford Tigers, saw them travel back home with both points on Saturday night.

Despite taking the lead after just 28 seconds with another Kieran Brown goal, we were pushed back and found ourselves 4-1 behind just 12 minutes later.

Lewis Baldwin pulled one back before the first interval but the visitors regained their 3-goal lead with impressive import Vladimir Luka’s third goal of the evening. Cole Shudra scored an exquisite goal for Knights to make it 5-3 at the end of the second period.

Tigers shut up shop in the third, controlling the puck and ran out worthy winners.

Knights will play much worse and win on another night but they came up against a determined Tigers side smarting after a shock loss the previous week.

Knights made the long journey to Romford to take on the Raiders on Sunday and brought home the points with a solid performance against a home side desperate for the points in their race to grab a play-off place. Goals from Brown (2) and Barnes earned us the win in a dour game.

This weekend sees a much-anticipated double-header against Milton Keynes with a trip south on Saturday and a home return at the later face off time of 6.30pm on Sunday.

The Knights are taking a sizeable following hoping to consolidate our fourth place or possibly even rise to second if results go our way.