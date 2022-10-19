Leeds stretched their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 season to eight games when they came away from their long trip to Hampshire on Saturday night with a 3-1 victory, courtesy of goals from Lewis Baldwin, Grant Cooper and Adam Barnes.

The two then met again at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday night, the Knights buoyed by the knowledge that they were now the standalone league leaders after Milton Keynes Lightning saw their winning start to the season ended the previous evening at Swindon Wildcats.

BIG TEST: Leeds Knights Carter Hamill and Zach Brooks battle for possession in front of the Basingstoke Bison net at Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday night. Picture courtesy of Anna Alarie.

Watch the video highlights of Sunday’s encounter between Leeds and the Bison above.