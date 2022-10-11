Their most recent win came at home to Raiders IHC last Sunday, when they ran out 6-3 winners thanks to goals from Zach Brooks (2), Matt Haywood, Carter Hamill, Adam Barnes and Cole Shudra.

Head coach Ryan Aldridge has put together the roster over the summer months, adding 13 new faces, a number of which are on two-way deals with teams lower down the English ice hockey league structure.

As in any hockey season, there are likely to be changes made to Aldridge’s team over the coming months, some through choice, others forced due to injury issues.

BEST KNIGHTS OUT: Leeds Knights' players line-up before the start of their recent NIHL National clash against Peterborough Phantoms at Elland Road Ice Arena. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

For now, though have a look at our video above and see who is currently stepping out for the nights on a regular basis.