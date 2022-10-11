Leeds Knights: Meet their 2022-23 NIHL National table-topping roster
LEEDS KNIGHTS have launched their second NIHL National season in scintillating style, winning their first seven games to sit joint-top of the regular season standings alongside Milton Keynes Lightning.
Their most recent win came at home to Raiders IHC last Sunday, when they ran out 6-3 winners thanks to goals from Zach Brooks (2), Matt Haywood, Carter Hamill, Adam Barnes and Cole Shudra.
Head coach Ryan Aldridge has put together the roster over the summer months, adding 13 new faces, a number of which are on two-way deals with teams lower down the English ice hockey league structure.
As in any hockey season, there are likely to be changes made to Aldridge’s team over the coming months, some through choice, others forced due to injury issues.
For now, though have a look at our video above and see who is currently stepping out for the nights on a regular basis.
