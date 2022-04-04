Leeds Knights: Their NIHL National play-off home games plus when and where you can buy tickets
LEEDS KNIGHTS will open up their NIHL National play-off campaign this Friday when they make the road trip to Milton Keynes Lightning.
The two will then face-off against each other again at Elland Road ice rink on Sunday (5.15pm) to complete the first round of action. The Knights, who finished fourth in the regular season standings after a 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday night, also face league champions Telford Tigers and Bees IHC in their group.
Read More
The other home fixtures for the Knights have also been confirmed with tickets for all three games going on sale from today at 1pm.
The Knights will host Bees on Saturday, April 16 at 6.30pm before welcoming Telford to West Yorkshire on Friday, April 22 at 7.30pm.
To buy tickets from 1pm today go HERE
MORE – Leeds Knights’ Archie Hazeldine shines but Great Britain Under-18s suffer on opening day of IIHF World Championships
The other play-off group sees Swindon Wildcats, Sheffield, Peterborough Phantoms and Basingstoke Bison battle it out for a place at the Final Four Weekend in Coventry on April 30 - May 1. The top two teams from each group will go through to the semi-finals.