Leeds Knights hoping bodies can return in time for NIHL National play-off opener at Milton Keynes Lightning

Matty Davies has missed the last three weekends for Leeds Knights with an upper-body injury with head coach Ryan Aldridge hopeful he can return for the play-offs. Picture: James Hardisty

In order for the Knights to make the most of the play-offs, however, they need bodies back. And quickly.

A 2-0 defeat at Elland Road to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Steeldogs saw the Knights finish the regular season in NIHL National in fourth place - for the franchise’s first-ever season under owner Steve Nell, a very impressive return. Particularly when they signed off in front of a sellout crowd of 2,037. The future looks bright for ice hockey in Leeds.

Now they can start preparing for the post-season, which sees them grouped with league champions Telford Tigers, Milton Keynes Lightning and Bees IHC, who only confirmed their place in the top eight on the final day of the campaign with an 8-2 thrashing of Basinsgtoke Bison.

Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In the end it was Raiders IHC who were the unfortunate team out, in somewhat controversial circumstances given they were deducted points for failing to contest a fixture due to Covid issues.

With 10 teams now confirmed for next season - Bristol Pitbulls will fill the gap left by Hull Pirates - Sean Easton’s team will fight to ensure they don’t miss out next time around.

In the meantime, Leeds begin their play-off campaign - which brings six games, each team playing each other home and away - on the road, facing off against Milton Keynes Lightning on Friday night before the two go at it again at Elland Road 48 hours later.

Boasting just four first-choice forwards for last night’s derby, head coach Ryan Aldridge will desperately be hoping he gets some familiar faces back for this week’s trip to Buckinghamshire.

Adam Barnes scored twice in Leeds Knights's 3-2 overtime win at Basingstoke Bison on Saturday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Matty Davies has been missing for three weekends with an upper-body injury, while forwards Ethan Hehir and Joe Coulter, along with defenceman Ross Kennedy, were ruled out this weekend with illness.

Young Archie Hazeldine - away with Great Britain Under-18s on international duty - won’t be back until the second weekend of the play-offs.

Secretly, Aldridge must be hoping that Manchester Storm fail to make the Elite League play-offs, a scenario which would potentially free up Harry Gulliver to return for Knights as part of the two-way deal which they have benefitted greatly from since early October.

Leeds were helped at the weekend by a string of 11th-hour replacements, with forwards Alex Kent, from Hull Jets and Damarni James, from Bradford Bulldogs, stepping up two levels to be welcomed onto the team coach for Saturday’s trip to Basingstoke.

Defenceman Jamie Smith, 16, joined them halfway down after making the step up from Swindon Wildcats 2.

Prior to that Aldridge had just six forwards and five D on his team sheet but, somehow, they came back with two points, coming from two goals behind to win in overtime.

Zack Milton and Alex Roberts gave the hosts a 2-0 lead, one that halved soon after the restart when Adam Barnes struck at 20.35.

That looked, despite matching the Bison blow for blow, as close as Leeds were going to get until Barnes doubled his tally at the perfect time with just 18 seconds left on the clock.

It was a goal worth waiting for, especially when Cole Shudra struck at 63.30 to earn a fully-deserved second point.

Back on home ice, the Steeldogs were the more dominant team, so much so the Knights only mustered three shots on goal in the second period.

It was the middle section where the damage was done, good work between Jonathan Kirk and Jack Brammer setting up Lee Bonner to fire low past Sam Gospel’s left pad to open the scoring at 25.04.