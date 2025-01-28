Leeds Knights - The who, the where and the when in NIHL National title battle
This is who they play, home and away between now and the end of the campaign, trapped in a three-way battle for the title with Milton Keynes Lightning and Swindon Wildcats.
This Friday sees them travel to Ice Sheffield to take on Sheffield Steeldogs before their last game of the regular season against Swindon Wildcats on home ice on Sunday, February 2 (5.15pm).
Then, the following weekend will be an absolutely titanic 48 hours when it brings back-to-back games against current leaders Milton Keynes Lightning, with Tim Wallace’s team coming to Elland Road Ice Arena on Sunday, February 9 (face-off 5.15pm) with the two having locked horns 24 hours earlier in Buckinghamshire.
There is a sixth and final meeting with the Lightning on the road on Saturday, March 15 – the penultimate weekend of the regular season schedule.
In truth, there are no easy games between now and the end of the season for all three teams involved in the title race.
Then, of course, there is the play-offs to look forward to.
- JANUARY
Fri, Jan 31 (7.30pm): Sheffield Steeldogs A
- FEBRUARY
Sun, Feb 2 (5.15pm): Swindon Wildcats H
Sat, Feb 8 (7pm): Milton Keynes Lightning A
Sun, Feb (5.15pm): Milton Keynes Lightning H
Tue, Feb 18 (7.30pm): Sheffield Steeldogs A
Fri, Feb 21 (7.30pm): Sheffield Steeldogs H
Sat, Feb 22 (7pm): Peterborough Phantoms A
Fri, Feb 28 (7.30pm): Romford Raiders H
- MARCH
Sun, Mar 2 (5.15pm): Bristol Pitbulls H
Sat, Mar 8 (6.30pm): Hull Seahawks H
Sun, Mar 9 (6pm):Telford Tigers A
Fri, Mar 14 (7.15pm): Romford Raiders A
Sat, Mar 15 (7pm): Milton Keynes Lightning A
Sun, Mar 16 (5.15pm): Solway Sharks H
Sat, Mar 22 (6.30pm): Peterborough Phantoms H
Sun, Mar 23 (5.30pm): Hull Seahawks A
