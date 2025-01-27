Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another weekend, another change in the teams at the top of the NIHL National table.

Last week it was Leeds Knights’ turn to go top. This time it is Milton Keynes Lightning who are the front-runners for the regular season crown.

All the while, Swindon Wildcats hover in the background - possibly waiting to pounce.

There are some titanic clashes to come between all three teams between now and the end of March, all of which will have a bearing on the title race.

Knight’s netminder Sam Gospel believes - possibly hopes - the defending champions’ previous experience of getting over the line - both times with a handful of games to spare - will work in their favour.

“It’s not a guarantee but I think we’ll be able to handle our emotions a bit better on the run-in,” said Gospel, missing at the weekend through injury. “We’ve been there before, pushing.

“And, last year, we were the team chasing (for a lot of the season) anyway. We know what it’s like to be chasing the leaders and it’s nice to be doing the chasing as opposed to being chased.

GET IN: Matt Barron celebrates his goal in Saturday's 6-4 home win over Peterborough Phantoms. Picture: Alistair How/Knights Media.

“We’ll just keep pushing and we’re confident in our group.”

The next two weekends could be pivotal to Leeds’ chances. This Sunday sees Swindon visit West Yorkshire, while the following week pits the Knights and Lightning against each other in back-to-back games.

Leeds also have a further trip to Milton Keynes to negotiate on March 15.

But, as recent weekends have proved there are many other games where the top three can slip up, both Leeds and Milton Keynes having fallen on the road to bottom club Berkshire Bees.

CONFIDENT: Leeds Knights' netminder, Sam Gospel. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

Other teams, perhaps aware their title hopes have long gone, are determined to now take good form and momentum into the post-season, in particular the Knights’ Yorkshire rivals, Hull Seahawks and Sheffield Steeldogs – against who there are home and away games to come against both.

As they did on home ice the previous night, the Knights took the lead when they visited Peterborough on Sunday, Mac Howlett beating Hayden Lavigne at 15.55.

Nathan Salem restored parity on the power play in the 27th minute and although Peterborough then went ahead through Austin Mitchell-King just over four minutes later, the Knights were soon level when Bow Neely broke his duck for the season at 31.11.

Again, the hosts responded, this time Luke Ferrara edging them ahead for a second time 42 seconds later, only for Oli Endicott to bring things all-square at 35.40.

When Cameron Hough put Peterborough ahead again at 45.14, the expectation would have rightly been to expect another equaliser, but the hosts battened down the hatches and shut the door and the Knights fell to their 10th defeat of the 2024-25 campaign.