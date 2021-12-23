OUT: Centre Joe Coulter is unavailable for Leeds Knights for the second leg of the Autumn Cup Final. Picture James Hardisty

The 26-year-old Scot, pictured, is unavailable due to having a prior commitment, organised long before the dates of the final were known.

He will also be missing for the Boxing Day clash with Sheffield Steeldogs and the trip to Telford Tigers on December 27.

Captain Sam Zajac is also out due to getting married earlier this week, but is expected to be back in the Knights team to face Sheffield.

Ross Kennedy may return for Leeds Knights after missing the last three games through illness. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints.

Elsewhere, defenceman Ross Kennedy could be in line for a return to action after missing the last four games through illness, although Whistle said a final decision will likely be taken before face-off tonight.

“Having Joe out is a big miss for us,” said Whistle. “He has been solid all season and on that line with Jordan Fisher and Ethan Hehir, they have performed a valuable job.

“Ross is feeling much better than he was a couple of weeks back, but we’ll have to see how he is on the day before we make a final decision.”