Ben Solder has proved a valuable addition to Leeds Knights' defensive core this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Knights trail 3-2 going into the second leg at Elland Road, but full of confidence they can overturn the deficit having shown themselves to be a good match for the NIHL National leaders in Wiltshire last Friday.

Four league points followed for Leeds over the subsequent 48 hours with back-to-back wins over Basingstoke Bison, further proof that Dave Whistle’s team are gradually returning to the kind of form that saw them start the season with a six-game winning streak in the Autumn Cup group phase.

Their league form began in similar fashion with the Knights winning their first three games but, thereafter, injury problems began to bite, testing the resolve of a largely youthful roster, some games seeing Whistle able to only ice 11 skaters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Solder, in action for Manchester Storm during the Elite Series earlier this year. Picture: Mark Ferriss/EIHL.

It resulted in some tired bodies and tired minds but, week-by-week, one-by-one, the likes of veteran centre Matty Davies, netminder Sam Gospel, defenceman Jordan Griffin and forward Cole Shudra have returned to the line-up, all in time for last Friday’s first leg, when Solder believes the visitors more than held their their own.

“We did well, it was a good performance and bringing them back to Leeds with all the support that it looks like we’re going to have at Elland Road, all the boys are going to be up for it - I think we’ll be able to pull it off,” said Solder.

“We all believe we can do it on Thursday - I don’t see any reason why we can’t.

“They are obviously a good team, but we’re all pretty young, we’re quite fast, we’re skilful and we can score goals.

Head coach Dave Whistle has created an enjoyable environment for the team, says defenceman Ben Solder.

“One thing we need to be better at is when we’re in our own zone. Even if the defensive side of our game isn’t the best at times, we normally make up for it with goals.

“We’ve had loads of people sit out here and there throughout the season but I love the group of boys that we’ve got, that is one of the biggest positives for us - not just on the ice, but off the ice, we all get along really well, we all stick together - when you’re short on numbers it does bring you closer together.”

And while the camaraderie has grown in past weeks, Solder believes having potential match-winners Brandon Whistle, Kieran Brown and Cole Shudra in their forward ranks, could also give them a crucial edge tomorrow night.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who are big moment players, if you like,” added Solder. “They are not really fazed by much, everyone enjoys the pressure and the challenge of being short benched and that should stand us in good stead on Thursday.”

Ben Solder, left, battles in front of the Leeds Knight against Swindon wildcats earlier in the season. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft - Swindon Wildcats

Solder himself has occasionally been called away from the Knights’ line-up, back to parent club Manchester Storm in the Elite League.

The 21-year-old defenceman agreed a two-way deal between Leeds and Storm shortly before the start of the 2021-22 season, spending the majority of his ice time in the white and yellow of the Knights.

And he believes he has seen the kind of development in his all-round game that he was looking for when he agreed to the two-way contract.

“I’m really happy with how it has all gone for me here,” he added. “The ice time, getting out there in certain situations that I probably wouldn’t get chance to do at Storm, it has all been good for my development.

“Obviously if I was just playing for Storm I wouldn’t get anywhere near as much ice time as I have done with Leeds.

“And playing for Dave has just been great, he’s a players’ coach. He’s coached all over the place, at all levels and clearly knows what he’s doing.

“He makes the whole thing enjoyable.

“He works on stuff that he feels we need to work on, but then he’ll ask some of the boys what they think.

“He’s very approachable in that way, just very easy to talk to about anything.