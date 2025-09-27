AS rivalries go in NIHL National, the one between Leeds Knights and Bristol Pitbulls is possibly as one-sided as it gets.

Since Bristol joined the UK second-tier for the 2022-23 season - the same year as Hull Seahawks - they have faced-off against the Knights 16 times.

Leeds have won every encounter. The Knights have put 115 goals past Bristol, while conceding only 26.

But despite the balance of power being firmly in the Knights’ favour over the past three years, Ryan Aldridge said his players have been made acutely aware not to take anything for granted ahead of this weekend’s double-header between the two teams.

SOLID: Leeds Knights have a 100 per cent record against Bristol in 16 games. Picture: Alistair How/Knights Media.

Tonight sees Leeds make their way down to Bristol - where the Pitbulls recorded a 6-2 win against Solway Sharks last Sunday - before playing host themselves at Elland Road on Sunday.

Having emerged from their opening weekend with no points, Leeds will be desperate to get off the mark.

“It’s never an easy place to go,” said Aldridge, despite his team’s 100 per cent record in Bristol. “They come out hard, they are a hard-working hockey team, a young hockey team - their imports are good, they’ve got good goaltending and a good-looking power play.

“But you just can’t go into any building in this league, assuming you’re going to get points. I’ve reminded the players this week - for us to be successful in their building, we’ve got to make sure we outwork them.”