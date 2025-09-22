DURING the course of their three NIHL National championship-winning campaigns, Leeds Knights posted a blank weekend on just two occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In fact, during the 2023-24 league title-winning year, the Knights never suffered back-to-back defeats over the same weekend in the league. Only in the National Cup semi-final - when losing out to Hull Seahawks over one weekend - did they suffer such a setback that season.

It shows a remarkable run of consistency under head coach Ryan Aldridge and is an obvious reason for their regular season dominance since the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, having come away from the first weekend of their 2025-26 league campaign with nothing to show for their efforts – a 7-4 defeat at home to Telford Tigers followed by a 4-3 loss on the road at Peterborough Phantoms – it seems some fans and/or pundits are a little too eager to write the Knights' obituary notice, ruling them out of contention for honours this time around.

Ultimately, that may well prove to be the case, but making such predictions after just one weekend of an eight-month season, feels very premature.

Two other teams - Hull and Solway Sharks - both posted blank weekends in terms of points, while the potential resurgence of Telford – the only other team to win the NIHL National league crown (twice) – was further seen on Sunday night when they went on to beat many peoples’ title favourites – and three-time runners-up to Leeds – Milton Keynes Lightning.

Judging by his post-match interview, it’s clear Aldridge was left far from happy with his team’s efforts against the Tigers and, presumably, a first period in Peterborough which left them trailing 4-1, will have done little to lighten his mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOUGH START: Leeds Knights' Kieran Brown, in action against Telford at Elland Road on Saturday. Picture: Kev Bland/Knights Media.

That the Knights almost pulled off a stirring comeback at Mallard Road - outshooting their hosts 31-15 in the final 40 minutes - offers hope for the coming weekend’s back-to-back double-header against perennial struggglers, Bristol Pitbulls.

One week into a new season is, clearly, far too early to determine how any team will finish.

Given he has overseen a bigger turnover of players than normal during the summer, it will probably take a touch longer for Aldridge to settle on his preferred combinations. He has often used the word ‘rebuild’ when describing the off-season. These things take time.

The vast majority of Knights fans have never known anything but success with their team. There is little reason – yet – to suggest that cannot continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHANGES: Leeds Knights' head coach, Ryan Aldridge. Picture: ben Gordon/Knights Media.

The gap between Leeds and their rivals has closed year-on-year since they won their first-ever trophy – perhaps more so during the most recent summer with teams handed an extra import to sign.

Fans pay their money and, rightly, are entitled to voice their opinions – their hard-earned wages going a considerable way towards paying the wages of the players and coaches they cheer on every week.

They may just have to ride a few bumps in the road over the coming weeks until ‘normal’ service is resumed.