Leeds Knights: Sam Zajac returns intent on elevating Knights’ NIHL National standing

BACK IN THE GAME: Sam Zajac - right -returns to the Leeds Knights line-up to face Telford Tigers on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft - Swindon Wildcats

A combination of work commitments and injury has seen Zajac on the sidelines for almost six weeks, his new job at one point leaving him facing the possibility that his season was over completely.

But a change in his work circumstances means Zajac is able to step back into the fray, starting tonight against former club Telford Tigers at Elland Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His return couldn’t be more timely, rejoining a team in a rich vein of form with five straight victories and eight wins in nine under head coach Aldridge, the Knights virtually guaranteed a place in the play-offs.

The fact the Knights are two defencemen down this weekend – Ross Kennedy and Jordan Griffin are both ruled out through injury – is another reason for Aldridge and owner Steve Nell to celebrate Zajac being cleared to return.

The 32-year-old former Glasgow Clan and Newcastle Vipers D-man had hoped to get back on the ice last weekend, but it was determined the upper-body injury he sustained in the 4-3 win over Sheffield Steeldogs back in January needed another few days to heal.

But his weekend wasn’t wasted as he stepped up on to the Knights’ bench to work alongside Aldridge for the two wins against Swindon Wildcats.

Leeds Knights have won eight of their last nine games under the watchful eye of head coach Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Zajac admits it was an enjoyable experience and one that gave him an invaluable perspective on the game but, all the while, he was desperate to be back out on the ice getting a regular shift.

“Last weekend just came a little bit too soon for me, but the lads did a great job in taking four points off Swindon,” said Zajac.

“They were two huge wins and we’re on a massive roll at the moment but it was great to be a big part of things again and help Ryan out on the bench.

“It’s been great just to get back into the fold this past couple of weeks.

Ross Kennedy is out injured for Leeds Knights this weekend. Picture: Andy Bourke/Podium Prints

“It was a case of trying to help the team wherever and however I could and this weekend I’m really excited to be a part of it and out there playing again.”

While Zajac hasn’t completely given up hope of finishing top in the regular season standings - the Knights are nine points adrift of Telford with 10 games remaining - he acknowledges it will require a major turnaround in fortune on the part of Tom Watkins’s team.

Given the experience that they possess on their roster - including the likes of Jonathan Weaver and Jason Silverthorn - any kind of collapse on the part of the defending champions is highly unlikely.

“It’s very unlikely that we’re going to claw all those points back on Telford to finish top,” said Zajac.

Harry Gulliver is unavailable for Leeds Knights this weekend as he is required by parent club Manchester Storm. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“It would be great if we could - obviously that is the ultimate aim - but we know it’s going to be tough. But we’ll give it our best shot and if we can get one over on them on Saturday and other results go our way this weekend, then you never know.

Regardless of final league position in the regular season, Zajac returns to a Knights’ team confident that they can be a force to be reckoned with in the play-offs.

He believes Nell’s decision to bring in Aldridge to replace Dace Whistle has paid dividends in the short space of time he has been able to spend with the Knights’ players.

“I believe Ryan has exceeded expectations since he came in,” added Zajac. “We’ve known all along what a talented group we had and he’s just tweaked things a little bit here and there, put a little more structure into it.

“But he’s still letting the guys play, he’s still letting them be offensive and creative.

“He’s made a couple of tweaks in the D zone with our entries and stuff like that and that we are seeing the benefits now.