Leeds Knights: Who’s in and who’s out against NIHL National leaders Telford Tigers
It’s a case of one in and one out for Leeds Knights’ defensive unit as they prepare to take on NIHL National leaders Telford Tigers tonight.
Ross Kennedy, who required stitches to his face and inside his mouth after taking a puck to the face in last Sunday’s 8-5 win over Swindon Wildcats at Elland Road, won’t play a part this weekend having not been part of either of this week’s practice sessions.
Head coach Ryan Aldridge was full of praise for Kennedy’s performances in both the wins over Swindon last weekend, but will find his frustration at not having the former Telford blue liner in his line-up to face his former club soothed by the return of veteran D-man Sam Zajac.
Due to a combination of new work commitments and injury Zajac has not played for the Knights since the thrilling 4-3 win over Sheffield Steeldogs on January 21.
But his return will not only help the Knights cope with the absence of an in-form Kennedy, but add some welcome experience on the back-end, something which has already been boosted by the recent addition of former Hull Pirates’ captain Jamie Chilcott.
Elsewhere, Harry Gulliver is set to spend the weekend back in the Elite League with parent club Manchester Storm but, again, his unavailability is cushioned by the return of veteran centre Matty Davies.
The former GB international was forced to miss Sunday’s win after a nasty collision with the boards in the previous night’s victory in Wiltshire.
Defenceman Jordan Griffin remains sidelined with an upper-body injury, while Brandon Whistle continues his stint in the EIHL with Sheffield Steelers.
“Sam looked good in practice this week,” said Aldridge. “It will be great to get him back in, particularly with losing Ross who I felt was exceptional last weekend, and Matty’s return is another bonus, although players stepped up last Sunday in his absence, particualrly Ethan Hehir.
“Telford will be a good test for us and where we are at the moment.
“We seem to be a different animal at home and they are a very strong team, so it should be interesting.”