Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

LEEDS KNIGHTS proved once again they can deal with adversity when twice coming from behind to inflict a first home defeat of the season on Romford Raiders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Knights – who take on Milton Keynes Lightning at Elland Road on Sunday night – headed down to Essex without captain Kieran Brown in their ranks, suspended for two games after the defeat at Hull Seahawks last Sunday.

Romford - under the guidance of player-coach Adam Laishram, who was appointed in the summer - have been the surprise package so far this season and went into the game level on points with the Knights, with a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams had seen Milton Keynes go top the night before through their 6-3 win at home to Bristol Pitbulls and so were well aware of how important points would be at the Sapphire.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Matt Haywood scored two goals and an assist in Leeds Knights' come-from-behind win at Romford Raiders on Saturday night. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

The Knights fell behind early when the Raiders pounced while on the penalty kill, Jake Sylvester beating Sam Gospel at 5.57 while his team-mate Jacob Ranson was in the penalty box on a hooking call.

That was how it stayed until after the halfway mark when Oli Endicott levelled for the visitors at 34.35.

But the Knights found themselves chasing the game again early in the third period when, with Endicott’s 2+2 penalty for high sticking about to expire, the Raiders top points-scoring forward - import Shaun Miller - edged them ahead on the power play at 41.48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights couldn’t make a power play opportunity count shortly after when Elliott Dewey was called for hooking, but they were able to haul themselves level for a second time as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

Matt Haywood was the man to strike, beating Ethan James at 51.28 with his sixth goal of the season.

With overtime looming large, the Knights struck the next crucial blow, Haywood combining with Matt Bissonnette to set up Matt Barron, who beat James to make it 3-2 with just 130 seconds left on the clock.

As the Raiders pushed for a way back, James was understandably pulled from net, leaving the way open for Bissonnette to make it three assists for the night when he set up Haywood to seal both points with just 14 seconds remaining.