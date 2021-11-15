Leeds Knights owner Steve Nell hopes reaching Autumn Cup final grows further interest in ice hockey

Leeds Knights have already grown a 1,000-plus fanbase in the first two months of the NIHL National season. Picture James Hardisty.

Nell, 55, bought the NIHL National franchise operating out of Elland Road back in April, taking over from rink operators Planet Ice, who had previously run the Leeds Chiefs team from there during the league’s inaugural 2019-20 season.

In recent weeks, the Knights have seen crowd figures rise to over 1,200 as it slowly but surely progresses towards its intended sell-out capacity target of 2,200.

Thay may still take some time to achieve, but the team’s ability to ensure they will be playing for silverware so early in the season – the two-legged final is expected to take place before Christmas – can only be good news, as far as Nell is concerned.

Leeds Knights' owner Steve Nell Picture: Steve Riding.

“We couldn’t have wished for any more really, the boys were unbelievable on both nights against Sheffield – particularly with us being so low on numbers,” said Nell.