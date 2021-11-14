Leeds Knights: Two-goal hero Harry Gulliver targets role in Autumn Cup final

Harry Gulliver would love to be involved for Leeds Knights when they play the two-legged Autumn Cup final next month. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The 22-year-old forward has quickly become a fan favourite at Leeds after agreeing a two-way deal last month and enhanced his status among Knights’ supporters after his performances against Sheffield Steeldogs in the Autumn Cup semi-finals, when he scored a combined three goals and three assists across the two legs as the Knights came through 9-6 victors on aggregate.

Both the opponent and date for the final for Leeds are yet to be determined, but Gulliver would dearly love to be involved, having thrived on the ice time he has enjoyed under Dave Whistle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Gulliver celebrates scoring Leeds Knights fifth goal against Sheffield Steeldogs at Elland Road on Friday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“Yeah, I want to be there (for the final), 100 per cent,” said Gulliver. “I want to be in it for the boys. I’m really enjoying my time with Leeds, it’s amazing. Dave’s a great coach, has been really good with me.

“It’s like having the best of both worlds as I’m getting the training at Storm and learning off them as there are some really great players there and I’m getting plenty of ice time here, which is good for me.”

On his second goal in the final minute of Friday night’s thrilling 6-5 win – a goal which restored Leeds’ two-goal cushion after the Steeldogs pulled the deficit back to just one goal with just over three minutes remaining, Gulliver added: “It was a good feeling scoring thatone. I was just hanging and was gliding back into our zone and then the puck was chipped out and all of a sudden I was on a breakaway and next minute it was in.