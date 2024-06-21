Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HAVING initially arrived at Leeds Knights on a two-way deal in the late summer of 2022, Dylan Hehir could perhaps be forgiven for pinching himself, given how well things have gone since.​

​The Knights’ gain has clearly been Whitley Warriors’ loss - the north-east team he was signed to when he first came to Elland Road as a young defenceman at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Two NIHL National league titles and a play-off triumph prove that head coach Ryan Aldridge’s early decision to make Hehir’s stay in West Yorkshire a permanent one was a shrewd one.

Hehir - as with older brother Ethan - has played an integral role in that success story and is keen to be part of any encore the Knights can perhaps pull off in 2024-25.

BACK FOR MORE: Sheffield Steeldogs v Leeds Knights' Dylan Hehir is back for a third full season with the NIHL National team, hoping to secure a third straight regular season league title. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“I always wanted to be in Leeds again - I feel like it is where my home is in terms of hockey,” said the 21-year-old right-hander.

Throughout last season, Aldridge highlighted the increased reliance on the team’s defence, given the Knights had slightly less firepower than the previous double-winning campaign.

No other team conceded less than three goals per game during the regular season - Leeds averaging 2.44 goals against on average.

It was an achievement which understandably became somewhat of a badge of pride for the team, in particular those operating on the back-end directly in front of the league’s No 1 goaltender, Sam Gospel.

“As a defensive group, it was a source of massive pride for us,” added Hehir.

“With what we already had, with Gossy behind us, adding Noah (McMullin, import ‘D’) and Bow (Neely) really helped solidify us back there - they were both exceptional.

“The partnerships that we were in, as well, really worked, particularly towards the back-end of the season - even if we were struggling to score in games, we knew we were still always in with a chance of winning because we were so solid as a group.”

And as for making the step up almost two years ago to throw his lot in with the Knights, there are understandably no regrets from Hehir.

“I really love playing at this level,” he added. “No game is easy and every team in this league can give you a run for your money on their day.