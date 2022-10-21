Once he was chosen as the captain of Leeds Knights by head coach Ryan Aldridge, things were set on being markedly different to a 2021-22 campaign which saw him tear up NIHL National.

In the end, Brown topped the scoring for the British game’s second tier by some distance, posting a remarkable 146 points - 75 of them goals - in 66 league, cup and playoff appearances.

LEADING MAN: Kieran Brown stepped up to be captain for Leeds Knights this season, the team winning their opening nine games to sit top of the NIHL National standings. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

He was an ever-present for the Knights which, while saying much for his overall fitness, also highlights his determination to make a difference every single time he stepped out on the ice.

That approach hasn’t changed this time around, what has is an over-reliance on Brown to score. Fellow Bradford Bulldogs’ junior Adam Barnes was next in the Knights’ queue last season with 88 points - 34 of them goals - from 64 appearances.

One of the areas Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge was keen to address coming in to his first full season in charge was scoring depth. On early evidence it’s an area he has quickly improved.

TEAM FIRST: Kieran Brown (third right) lines up alongside his team-mates for the national anthems before a game at Elland Road earlier this season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Import forward Grant Cooper has clearly been the standout performer so far, with 15 goals and nine assists to his name in nine games, with veteran centre Matt Haywood second up with 16 points, 12 of them assists and therefore fulfilling the main role that was expected of him.

Brown has six goals and five assists to his name, an impressive return in that he is still averaging over a point per game.

Naturally for a player who has been the go-to-guy for the majority of his career - certainly through his junior days and last year with the Knights - there is frustration over not converting some of the scoring chances that have come his way.

BIG ROLE: Kieran Brown applauds the Leeds Knights fans following a pre-season Challenge game. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

But after being handed the ‘C’, Brown was determined to look at the bigger picture and while the accolades for scoring that came his way last season may not be repeated this time around, he would happily trade that if it means lifting a piece of silverware with his team.

“It’s just been a different kind of start to the season,” said Brown ahead of tonight’s top-of-the-table clash with second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning at Elland Road Ice Arena (face-off 7.30pm).

“It happens in all sports. Obviously it’s something in the back of my mind but I’m not thinking about it too much. It will come. I’ve just got to do the little things right and keep working hard.

“I’m not down about that side of things, why should I be, we’ve had such a great start to the season - we’re still winning games.

“But it is something I think about. Last year, I had to be that guy (who scored) whereas this season we have a really good core of players who can all score and put up points.

“It’s not like there is one line that’s better than the other, we’ve got three really good lines who are all making contributions.

“I’ve spoken to Ryan a few times and I’ve said to him that I’m adjusting. I’m used to being ‘the guy’ whereas there is more than just ‘the guy’ this year.

“We’ve got greater depth this season in terms of scoring. I think our top six could push for possibly being the top six in the league. On both those lines, you’ve got goalscorers in every position.”

With captaincy, comes extra responsibility and the need to display a greater maturity, both on and off the ice.

It’s an adjustment Brown has been more than happy to make, believing it will make him a better all-round player - and person - in the long run.

“I’ve really enjoyed it (the captaincy)”, said Brown. “Like I said it would be at the start of the season, it’s been a massive learning curve for me. It’s been good to have people like Sam (Zajac), Matt (Haywood) and Grant (Cooper) around me. In training or even a game situation, if I’m not really too sure about something, they have been there along the way to help. That’s been massive for me.