SUDDEN IMPACT: Jake Witkowski has shown impressive form from the moment he landed in West Yorkshire as a replacement import forward. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

But it’s fair to say that, in the short time that he has been in West Yorkshire, the American has quickly made his own substantial mark on the team. The Knights’ head coach is no doubt pleased to have perhaps got more than he bargained for.

It’s not all about points production with the 26-year-old winger, however, regardless of how impressive that has been since his arrival in late January, a space on the roster becoming available after Cooper eventually secured a deal in the Elite League with the Belfast Giants after declaring it was his desire to try and make it at the higher level.

It is as much to do with the ease with which he has fitted in at ‘The Castle’ alongside his new team-mates, firstly on the ice by slotting seamlessly onto a line with veteran centre Matt Haywood and fellow mid-season arrival, Mac Howlett, but also off the ice too.

SEANLESS: Jake Witkowski has quickly adapted to life in England - both on and off the ice - with Leeds Knights Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

In 13 games, Witkowski has contributed 27 points, 12 of them goals, three of which came in Saturday night’s 8-5 win at Bristol Pitbulls.

Adding two more strikes in Sunday’s 8-1 home win over the same opponents suggests Leeds have landed a player currently at the top of his game.

Needless to say, he is enjoying his first stint abroad in his debut season as a professional.

“The guys made me feel really welcome from the start, as did the coaching staff and the fans,” said Witkowski. “That made it an easy transition coming from Boston and I settled in great.

GOOD CALL: Leeds Knights head coach Ryan Aldridge (right) will be delighted with the impact Jake Witkowski has had since arriving in mid-January. Picture courtesy of John Victor

“It’s a great league, there’s a lot of skill generally and there’s certainly a lot of skill on our team. Each night is a challenge to get those two points, though and I think the guys have done a great job of taking care of that before I got here, too.”

On playing alongside Howlett and Haywood, Witkowski added: “It’s been going great.

“We’ve been playing together pretty much every game, other than last weekend, but it’s been great as those guys have been real easy to play with.

“They make my job a lot easier every night, so I’m very fortunate to have them as line-mates.

“It’s the way that they see the ice - they usually make the right play with the puck - and the speed with which they play with as well. We just seem to get in the right spots and are able to find each other pretty well.”

Before he left to pursue his EIHL dream across the Irish Sea, Cooper posted 71 points - 36 of them goals - in 32 regular season league games, averaging 2.21 points per game.

Aldridge stressed there was no pressure on Witkowski to live up to his predecessor's points-scoring rate. The fact he is only slightly behind Cooper in terms of points-per-game (2.07) is a timely bonus, meaning Cooper’s absence has not been felt as the Knights maintain their push for the NIHL National title.

“It’s always nice to help the team win in any way that I can,” added the modest Witkowski. “But a lot of things have to happen for the puck to end up in the back of the net.