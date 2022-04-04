Leeds Knights: How, where and when you can buy tickets for home play-off games

POST-SEASON: Kieran Brown (right) is challenged by Sheffield Steeldogs Matt Bissonnette (left) and Ben Morgan on Sunday night. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

The two will then face-off against each other again at Elland Road ice rink on Sunday (5.15pm) to complete the first round of action. The Knights, who finished fourth in the regular season standings after a 2-0 home defeat to Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday night, also face league champions Telford Tigers and Bees IHC in their group.

The other home fixtures for the Knights have also been confirmed with tickets for all three games going on sale from today at 1pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Knights will host Bees on Saturday, April 16 at 6.30pm before welcoming Telford to West Yorkshire on Friday, April 22 at 7.30pm.

To buy tickets from 1pm today go HERE

MORE – Leeds Knights’ Archie Hazeldine shines but Great Britain Under-18s suffer on opening day of IIHF World Championships