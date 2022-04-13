Leeds Knights: Highlights of NIHL National play-off clash against Milton Keynes Lightning

It proved to be a tough baptism of fire for the Knights when they came away from their road trip to Milton Keynes on the back of a 5-0 defeat.

The two sides met again at Elland Road on Sunday evening and the Knights looked well-set after 40 minutes with a 2-1 lead. But the Lightning showed their patience and experience by scoring two quickfire third-period goals to establish a 3-2 lead, one they held on to until the final buzzer.

Leeds Knights celebrate Cole Shudra's second strike against Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

This weekend, the Knights will attempt to keep their play-off hopes alive when they host Bees IHC on Saturday (6.30pm face-off) before a trip to regular season league champions Telford Tigers on Sunday evening.