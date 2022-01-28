Jordan Fisher got injured in the 4-3 win against Sheffield Steeldogs but is expected back in the Leeds Knights line-up against Milton Keynes Lightning on Saturday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Both missed the 6-1 win at Raiders IHC and 3-2 defeat at Sheffield Steeldogs last weekend having picked up injuries in the 4-3 victory against their South Yorkshire rivals at Elland Road on the Friday night.

Head coach Ryan Aldridge confirmed their return for Saturday’s trip to Buckinghamshire ahead of Friday night’s practice session, but revealed he will be without defenceman and captain Sam Zajac due to work commitments, with fellow blue liner Jordan Griffin missing out again through injury.

Aldridge expects to have two-way signings Harry Gulliver and Ben Solder from Manchester Storm on his bench as the Knights look to even the score following a 5-3 home reverse at home to the Lightning on January 9, the encounter proving to be Dave Whistle’s last game in charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MISSING: Work commitments rule out Sam Zajac for Leeds Knights this weekend. Picture: James Hardisty

With Zajac missing, Aldridge admitted he was glad to have experienced D-man Jamie Chilcott in his ranks, the former Hull Pirates captain impressing since making his debut in the 4-3 defeat at home to Basingstoke Bison on January 16.

“It’s great to have somebody with Jamie’s experience back there,” said Aldridge. “He’s a little bit calmer in the D zone, calmer on the puck and he adds that little bit of maturity and experience, which is always welcome.”