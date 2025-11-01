Leeds Knights boss Ryan Aldridge shares first impressions of new signing Sam Dunn
The 27-year-old defenceman only arrived in the UK on Tuesday, the same day that Matt Staudacher - the player he has replaced - was heading home to North America.
After just the one practice session with his new team-mates, he was thrown straight into the Knights line-up for Thursday’s derby clash at home to Hull Seahawks.
The right-handed Canadian provided a calm, steady, reassuring presence on the Knights back-end, adding much-needed depth to a part of the team that has been threadbare for the last three weeks.
He even marked his Knights debut with an assist, helping set up Arturs Mickevics bullet goal which made it 3-1 on the night against Hull.
“I thought Sam was excellent, very steady. He’s only been off the plane a couple of days so he’s still a bit jet-lagged.
“Like Matty Staudacher, he’s a great person and a great hockey player, so we’re lucky to have him and I’m really looking forward to what he brings.
“I actually thought that goal was awesome, all round. Arturs needed that, he has a great shot and I thought he was unbelievable tonight - it might be the best game he’s played for us so far.
“And for Sam’s first game, to jump in for a play like that was really good. I’m really looking forward to what else he can bring. I believe he’ll add to our offence and so I’m really excited to have him here.”