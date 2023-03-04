Approaching something resembling a mini-crisis in terms of defensive options in early December, Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge moved quickly when he realised the experienced Barry might be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old started off the season with NIHL National rivals Peterborough Phantoms before heading back to Widnes Wild in NIHL North One, where he had spent part of the Covid pandemic playing in a couple of behind-closed-doors cup tournaments.

But his second stint in Cheshire was short-lived as, via a whistle-stop appearance for Basingstoke Bison, he found himself heading back to the second tier with Leeds.

With Jordan Griffin and Zajac out injured at various points at the time, it was a necessary signing, one which Aldridge quickly realised he had to make permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the stay-at-home defenceman has rewarded the faith placed in him by his coach, even though he himself was forced to watch from the sidelines for a handful of games after sustaining a nasty hand injury against former club Sheffield Steeldogs in late December.

Fellow defenceman Zajac said Barry’s arrival was made all the more easier thanks to the number of familiar faces that greeted him in the Knights’ locker room with Kieran Brown, Adam Barnes, Lewis Baldwin, Jordan Griffin and netminder Harrison Walker all having played alongside him at Widnes.

STEADY INFLUENCE: Thomas Barry has proved a solid addition for Leeds Knights since arriving before Christmas. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“He’s a great guy is Baz, he’s fitted right in,” said Zajac. “A lot of the guys knew him already, from their time at Widnes in the Covid era and there was a joke when he first came in that he’d had more clubs than Tiger Woods this past year, so he has bounced around a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But you can see he’s got the nous and experience at this level and he knows what he’s doing. He’s been a great addition for us, not just on the ice where he has been great, but in the locker room, too, he’s been really good.

“It’s funny to think of him as one of the older, more experienced guys as he’s still only 25, but he knows what is needed to compete and be successful at this level. That’s what makes it so great that we were able to add somebody like him at that the point in the season.”

Both Barry and Zajac will be in action on Saturday night when the Knights host bottom club Bees IHC at Elland Road Ice Arena (face-off 6.30pm), although forward Zach Brooks won’t.

DEFENCEMEN'S UNION: Sam Zajac has been impressed with the impact had by fellow D-man Thomas Barry. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old Canadian – such a revelation in his first full season as a pro with the Knights – has had to go home for personal reasons. It’s not clear whether he will return before the season ends.

In a short statement on social media, the Knights said: “Earlier this week Zach returned home for personal reasons. All of the players and staff support Zach and send him their best wishes.”

The hosts go into the clash four points clear of second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning with a game in hand, but face a tricky road trip on Sunday when they head to Peterborough Phantoms.

Third-placed Peterborough – who face the Knights in the two-legged National Cup Final later this month – will see Sunday’s encounter as a last chance to rein in the leaders, sitting as they do six points adrift of Leeds and having played a game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOMEWARD-BOUND: Leeds Knights' forward Zach Brooks has had to head home to Canada for personal reasons. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

Any further ground lost on the Knights would probably signal the end of their regular season title hopes.