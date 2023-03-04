TOP DOGS: Leeds Junior Knights Under-14s celebrate their Division One North title success in Nottingham

The Juniors came home from Nottingham with a 6-2 win meaning they cannot be caught with four games of their season still remaining.

They have qualified for the National Finals to be held at Ice Sheffield in May, with Nottingham Manchester Storm Academy and Bradford Bulldogs battling it out to join them, where they will take on sides from the southern section of the junior league structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a pleasure to see the Junior Knights flourish and their growth has been spectacular,” said Nell, of a club that was formed less than two years ago.

"I’m excited for their future, as well as our relationship with them.”

Knights’ goalie coach Davey Lawrence also coaches the Juniors’ large group of netminders through all the age levels.

He added: “I’m so proud of the way that the club’s playing and the way that we are developing so many players all at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad