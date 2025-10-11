SATURDAY NIGHT’s NIHL National clash at Milton Keynes Lightning represents Leeds Knights’ toughest test of the season so far, according to head coach Ryan Aldridge.

That shouldn't come as any great surprise, given it is the Lightning who have pushed Leeds the closest during the regular season for the past three years.

Of course, the Knights have prospered each time, celebrating three straight league titles while the Lightning have been left to lick their runners-up wounds.

SIDSELINED: Experienced Leeds Knights' defenceman Jordan Griffin is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Picture: ben Gordon/Knights Media.

The general consensus seems to be that the current campaign will prove harder than ever for the Knights to retain the crown they have made their own since 2023.

But Aldridge and his players have enjoyed proving the doubters wrong time and time again.

They head to Buckinghamshire tonight, however, missing some key personnel, experienced defenceman Jordan Griffin out injured indefinitely, while Mac Howlett is still sidelined with illness.

Throw into the equation the fact that long-serving defenceman Lewis Baldwin is day-to-day after coming off early in last Sunday’s 5-2 win at home to Romford Raiders and the odds are stacking up against Leeds.

But Aldridge has been pleased with the way that other members of his roster have stepped up, particularly over the last two weekends which have brought four straight wins ahead of tonight’s encounter.

“All of the games so far have been tough, but this will definitely be the toughest test we’ve faced so far - particularly in their building,” said Aldridge.

“They are a very good team, well-organised, depth on every line, experience on every line - a very mature team.

“They have recruited well, brought in a whole set of new imports - we just can’t afford to take them lightly.”

Aldridge - whose team host Solway Sharks tomorrow (5.15pm) - expects to be outnumbered in Milton Keynes but is confident he has the characters to cover any shortfall.

“Losing Mac (Howlett) so early has been a real kick, for us,” added Aldridge. “But I think the other guys have stepped up, especially on the offensive side.

“Then losing Griff is another massive kick and now Baldy is day by day.

“As a result, we’re still finding our feet and I believe we’ve still got a lot more to offer. But, overall, I think we’re heading in the right direction.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​