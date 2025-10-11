Former Leeds Knights star Cole Shudra is back in NIHL National action tonight for the first time since leaving West Yorkshire two years ago.

Shudra has been added to the Sheffield Steeldogs’ roster that travels to early-season league leaders Swindon Wildcats tonight.

The 27-year-old spent two seasons with the Knights between 2021-23, playing an integral role in their 2022-23 league and play-off double-winning campaign under Ryan Aldridge.

That summer, though, saw him return to hometown Sheffield Steelers, where he began his professional career alongside Liam Kirk back in 2016.

He last played for the Steeldogs during the inaugural 2019-20 NIHL National season.

When Steve Nell took over the Leeds Chiefs’ franchise ahead of the 2021-22 season, Shudra came on board.

Across two seasons at Elland Road Ice Arena, the left-handed forward proved an influential figure, posting 80 goals and 91 assists in just 99 league and play-off games.