DAVEY LAWRENCE has revealed his youthful intentions by announcing Leeds Knights 2’s first signings ahead of the 2025-26 NIHL North One campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already been confirmed for Leeds Knights’ NIHL National team last month, it was no surprise that centre Edgars Vengis was first out of the hat for the second team earlier this week.

He is joined by defenceman Lawrence Dean, a fellow member of Leeds Junior Knights’ Under-16 team that was crowned National champions in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrence has worked closely with both players through their junior careers, as well as helping oversee GB Under-18 international Vengis’s transition into senior hockey at both levels in 2024-25.

ON THE UP: Edgars Vengis - one of the Knights' top prospects. Picture: Ben Gordon/Knights Media.

“Edgars is a fantastic development project for the Knights coming through the junior programme,” said Knights 2 head coach, Lawrence. “It is going to be great to help continue that as he transitions into the professional game.

“He is a pleasure to coach, an unbelievable person to be around with leadership skills well beyond his 16 years.”

Adding Dean, who featured for GB Under-16s in the Netherlands earlier this year, is further proof of the determination to bring young talent through at Elland Road Ice Arena by the Knights’ organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lawrence is a player that at times makes his game look easy,” added Lawrence. “He skates very well and has a really good level of compete, which makes life difficult for opposing players.

MOVING ON UP: Larence Dean will make the transition into senior hockey with Leeds Knights 2 in 2025-26.

“He has the ability and work ethic required to go on further within the game - there is no doubt he is moving in the right direction.

“I’m looking forward to helping Lawrence make the transition from junior to senior hockey and I believe he can have a positive impact within our group this coming season.”