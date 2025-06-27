Leeds Knights 2 start with youthful approach through Edgars Vengis and Lawrence Dean
Having already been confirmed for Leeds Knights’ NIHL National team last month, it was no surprise that centre Edgars Vengis was first out of the hat for the second team earlier this week.
He is joined by defenceman Lawrence Dean, a fellow member of Leeds Junior Knights’ Under-16 team that was crowned National champions in May.
Lawrence has worked closely with both players through their junior careers, as well as helping oversee GB Under-18 international Vengis’s transition into senior hockey at both levels in 2024-25.
“Edgars is a fantastic development project for the Knights coming through the junior programme,” said Knights 2 head coach, Lawrence. “It is going to be great to help continue that as he transitions into the professional game.
“He is a pleasure to coach, an unbelievable person to be around with leadership skills well beyond his 16 years.”
Adding Dean, who featured for GB Under-16s in the Netherlands earlier this year, is further proof of the determination to bring young talent through at Elland Road Ice Arena by the Knights’ organisation.
“Lawrence is a player that at times makes his game look easy,” added Lawrence. “He skates very well and has a really good level of compete, which makes life difficult for opposing players.
“He has the ability and work ethic required to go on further within the game - there is no doubt he is moving in the right direction.
“I’m looking forward to helping Lawrence make the transition from junior to senior hockey and I believe he can have a positive impact within our group this coming season.”