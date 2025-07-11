Leeds Knights 2: Jake Wigginton backed to push on after impressive first season
The 17-year-old, from Wakefield, posted eight goals and 10 assists in 37 games in NIHL North One, helping convince Lawrence to bring him back for the team’s second campaign.
“With a full year under his belt, and a summer working and getting stronger I am expecting Jake to make some big strides forward this season,” said the Knights 2 head coach.
“Jake was among our better performers last season, which was really impressive given it was his first taste of senior hockey.
“Wiggo is a great person and really popular among the players. As a player, I love his speed and when he uses it at the right time, he can be a real handful for opposing teams and it allows us to keep the tempo high.”
In another busy week of roster-building for Knights 2, netminder Ollie Booth was also officially confirmed for 2025-26.
The 18-year-old goalie was announced as part of a netminding tandem with fellow goalie Dan Norton last month, with the pair alternating between starting games in NIHL North One and backing up Sam Gospel for the Knights’ NIHL National team.
Lawrence added: “Ollie is a big goalie, but also strong technically and I think this is going to be a really good year of development for him as he grows into the role of playing regularly at this level.”