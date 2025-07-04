MOVING ON UP: Josh Noble moves into senior hockey with Leeds Knights 2.

LEEDS KNIGHTS 2 have continued to build their roster for the 2025-26 NIHL North One campaign with the addition of three more players.

Goaltender Dan Norton was already revealed as being on a two-way deal with the Knights’ NIHL National team last month, but was officially confirmed by Knights 2 management on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, two more defencemen have been signed, both moving up into their first year in senior hockey after a successful season helping Leeds Junior Knights to become Under-16 National champions.

Jonas Bennett, another who will be on a two-way deal with the Knights’ first team and Josh Noble join Lawrence Dean on the blue line for the coming year.

NEW FACE: Jonas Bennett will be on a two-way deal between Leeds Knights in NIHL National and Leeds Knights 2 in NIHL North One.

Knights 2 head coach Davey Lawrence said: “Jonas is a defenceman who likes to be on the puck, but he plays with maturity and can be a difference maker at both ends of the ice.

“He is a quiet kid who goes about his business in the right way.

“Josh is a guy I am looking forward to working with next season - he has done more than enough to earn the opportunity to play with us this season.

“He is a kid with good size and strength and it is not very often you get a player with the tools that Josh has at his age.”

BACK FOR MORE: Netminder Dan Norton will play for both Leeds Knights and Leeds Knights 2. Picture: Robert Halls/Knights Media.

For Norton, it will be his second season with Knights 2, having shared netminding duties last season with Lucas Tessadri, who has moved to North One rivals, Widnes Wild.

Lawrence added: “He is a great kid, who had a really good year for us last season.

“He faced more rubber at times than I or he would have liked, but he managed the year well and improved because of it.

“This year he will get the chance to split the year between the Knights and Knights 2, which is due reward for his effort and resilience last season.”