Leeds Knights 2: Debut season over as Billingham Stars ease to NIHL North One play-off quarter-final win
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The result of the quarter-final two-legged tie will have surprised nobody, the Stars having already won the league and cup this season and with an eye on a treble in the play-offs, while all four regular season fixtures between the two teams had resulted in comfortable wins for Billingham.
Knights 2 head coach Davey Lawrence had hoped his young team would be able to pull off a surprise win on home ice in the first leg and at just 1-0 down after the first period, they looked well-placed.
But a second period collapse led to the Stars eventually taking a 10-1 lead into the second leg on Teesside, the Knights’ goal coming from Danny Harrison following good work by Edgars Vengis.
Again, the Knights started promisingly and enjoyed a 3-2 lead at the first intermission at Billingham Forum.
Owen Dell completed his hat-trick in the third period, while Aaron Jordan blasted home his first of the season from long-range, but the Stars’ class told once again of the last 40 minutes, eventually running out 12-4 winners, 22-5 on aggregate.