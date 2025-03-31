Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

LEEDS KNIGHTS 2’s inaugural season came to an end at the first hurdle of the NIHL North One Moralee play-offs - when they crashed out against Billingham Stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result of the quarter-final two-legged tie will have surprised nobody, the Stars having already won the league and cup this season and with an eye on a treble in the play-offs, while all four regular season fixtures between the two teams had resulted in comfortable wins for Billingham.

Knights 2 head coach Davey Lawrence had hoped his young team would be able to pull off a surprise win on home ice in the first leg and at just 1-0 down after the first period, they looked well-placed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a second period collapse led to the Stars eventually taking a 10-1 lead into the second leg on Teesside, the Knights’ goal coming from Danny Harrison following good work by Edgars Vengis.

TOUGH WEEKEND: Leeds Knights 2 found it hard going against NIHL North One league and cup champions, Billingham Stars. Picture: Knights 2 Media.

Again, the Knights started promisingly and enjoyed a 3-2 lead at the first intermission at Billingham Forum.

Owen Dell completed his hat-trick in the third period, while Aaron Jordan blasted home his first of the season from long-range, but the Stars’ class told once again of the last 40 minutes, eventually running out 12-4 winners, 22-5 on aggregate.