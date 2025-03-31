Leeds Knights 2: Debut season over as Billingham Stars ease to NIHL North One play-off quarter-final win

By Carl Livesey
Published 31st Mar 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2025, 17:40 BST
LEEDS KNIGHTS 2’s inaugural season came to an end at the first hurdle of the NIHL North One Moralee play-offs - when they crashed out against Billingham Stars.

The result of the quarter-final two-legged tie will have surprised nobody, the Stars having already won the league and cup this season and with an eye on a treble in the play-offs, while all four regular season fixtures between the two teams had resulted in comfortable wins for Billingham.

Knights 2 head coach Davey Lawrence had hoped his young team would be able to pull off a surprise win on home ice in the first leg and at just 1-0 down after the first period, they looked well-placed.

But a second period collapse led to the Stars eventually taking a 10-1 lead into the second leg on Teesside, the Knights’ goal coming from Danny Harrison following good work by Edgars Vengis.

TOUGH WEEKEND: Leeds Knights 2 found it hard going against NIHL North One league and cup champions, Billingham Stars. Picture: Knights 2 Media.TOUGH WEEKEND: Leeds Knights 2 found it hard going against NIHL North One league and cup champions, Billingham Stars. Picture: Knights 2 Media.
TOUGH WEEKEND: Leeds Knights 2 found it hard going against NIHL North One league and cup champions, Billingham Stars. Picture: Knights 2 Media.

Again, the Knights started promisingly and enjoyed a 3-2 lead at the first intermission at Billingham Forum.

Owen Dell completed his hat-trick in the third period, while Aaron Jordan blasted home his first of the season from long-range, but the Stars’ class told once again of the last 40 minutes, eventually running out 12-4 winners, 22-5 on aggregate.

