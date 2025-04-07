Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

LEEDS KNIGHTS took a huge step towards reaching the NIHL National Final Four Weekend with a come-from-behind 6-4 win against Hull Seahawks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having seen two points disappear with just 13 seconds to go on home ice the previous night – the Seahawks equalising before going on to win 7-6 in overtime – the Knights looked as if they would be heading back to Elland Road from East Yorkshire on Sunday night with nothing as they trailed 4-3 with just over five minutes to go.

But two goals in as many minutes turned the game on its head, stunning the hosts who themselves had earlier staged a comeback from being 3-1 down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Seahawks chased the game, pulling goalie Dmitri Zimozdra, the Knights made sure of victory when Matt Bissonnette stroked the puck home into the empty net with 62 seconds remaining.

It was a cruel blow for Hull who still have a chance of making Coventry themselves, as long as they win both their final Group A games against Telford Tigers next week.

Their progression would then also depend on how the double-header weekend between Leeds and Peterborough Phantoms goes, with the head-to-head record and then overall goal difference coming into play should teams end up tied on points.

The Seahawks went into Sunday’s rematch against Leeds on a high given the way they had taken two points so dramatically the previous night at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNDER PRESSURE: Leeds Knights defence comes under pressure from HUll on Sunday night. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

There was little to choose between the two teams early on and it was Leeds who broke the deadlock through Jordan Buesa, firing home from the right circle on the power play off Kieran Brown at 13.02.

It was a lead that didn’t last long, though, Owen Sobchak showing great skill to evade a Leeds defender before sliding the puck through Sam Gospel’s legs to level things up just under two minutes later.

The Knights went into the first break ahead though, another power play opportunity being taken, this time by Matt Barron with just 42 seconds of the period remaining.

Oli Endicott then doubled the lead just over three minutes into the second - a third goal on the man advantage for the visitors - before the Seahawks made the most of a power play opportunity themselves when Sobchak doubled his tally at 33.24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GO-AHEAD GOAL: Emil Svec celebrates his goal to put Hull 4-3 ahead against Leeds on Sunday. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

The Seahawks didn’t take long to level the game in the third and it was that man Sobchak once again, beating Gospel at 44.20 to make it 3-3.

The hosts then took the lead for the first time when Emil Svec broke free down the right and beat Gospel with a fierce shot at 49.47.

A four-point weekend would have put Hull in a commanding position come next week’s final two games but Leeds were not done, Matt Bissonnette taking time along the edge of the zone before picking his spot and firing through traffic past Zimozdra to make it 4-4 at 54.23.

There was more to come, Barron setting up Brown to fire home just over two minutes later.

Hull pulled out all the stops to get back on level terms, but could only watch as Bissonnette fired into the empty net from just inside the Knights’ zone.